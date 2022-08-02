PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In their continued efforts to identify and locate two suspects in a fatal shooting, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau have released a video of the incident in Woodbridge last month.

The video was obtained from a neighboring residence and shows the suspects as they reportedly approached the victim and two other men between a row of townhomes.

Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video before the suspects are seen running away. According to police, witnesses saw the two suspects drive away in a gold-colored SUV, possibly a Mercedes.

Prince William County Police Department is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide.

At around 6:30 p.m. on July 20, officers were called to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the victims, a 21-year-old named Brian Darnell Marshall, of Woodbridge, with a gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate first aid to Marshall until rescue personnel arrived. Police said that Marshall was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, an investigation revealed three men were standing on the sidewalk when two unknown men appeared from a nearby alley. Police said the two men began shooting at the three men, hitting multiple cars in the process, before running away.

The second victim found at the scene by police was a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound in his hand. He was also taken to a local hospital, where his injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

Fairfax County Police helicopters were used to survey the area and look for the suspects, but they were unable to be located. Police said the suspects were only described as black males, wearing all dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip online here.