PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department has released further details — including vivid footage captured by a nearby doorbell camera — on an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, in a Woodbridge neighborhood.

According to police, members of a multi-agency narcotics task force were reportedly working with a confidential informant and an undercover Manassas City detective who had arranged to purchase a large number of Fentanyl pills and at least one firearm.

At around 7 p.m., three men met the detective in a separate vehicle in the wooded area of the 4700 block of Fox Glove Court. One man — identified by police as 18-year-old Jalil Turner — left the other two and entered the detective’s vehicle.

After a brief encounter, Turner left the vehicle and then returned with one of the other men — identified by police as 19-year-old Jaiden Carter — who got into the backseat as Turner sat down in the front passenger seat. During the interaction, Turner reportedly produced a handgun and demanded money and additional property from the detective, according to police.

The third man — identified by police as 30-year-old Shane Pollard — remained in the driver’s seat of the other vehicle and reportedly repositioned the car behind the detective’s vehicle. Carter reportedly ordered the detective to open the trunk and look for the money that was to be used in the transaction. According to police, the detective complied as Carter and Turner took the money and other property from the detective.

The two men returned to the vehicle with Pollard and all three men attempted to drive away just as additional detectives were converging on the location to make the arrest.

Video captured at the scene has now been shared by the Prince William County Police Department. A warning that the video may be disturbing to some viewers, discretion is advised. An extended version of this video can be found here.

“Two handguns, one which was illegally modified to be fully automatic with an extended magazine, were located at the scene,” a release from a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson reads. “These events lead up to the exchange of gunfire with police which continues to be investigated by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).”

The shooting resulted in two of the suspects — Carter and Pollard — being hospitalized. According to police, Carter died from his injuries at the hospital three days later.

CIRT investigators have reportedly obtained charges against Turner and Pollard for robbery resulting in death. Turner has also been charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Neither man has been charged for fentanyl distribution, both men are in police custody, Pollard remains hospitalized, according to police.

During the investigation, police determined that Pollard had active warrants related to an unrelated carjacking that occurred in October 2021 involving a known party.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. Any tips received will be relayed to CIRT investigators.