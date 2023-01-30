FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in the Town of Vienna are looking for the suspects of an armed carjacking who they say rear-ended the victim’s vehicle before stealing it.

According to the Town of Vienna Police Department, the victim reported that on Saturday, Jan. 18, they were at the intersection of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE when their vehicle was rear-ended.

When the victim got out to make contact with the driver of the other vehicle, two people got out, one of whom had a gun. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle, which one of them got into while the other got back in the other vehicle, which is described as a black Dodge Challenger.

The suspects then drove away from the area in both vehicles. The victim’s cell phone was left in their vehicle, preventing them from calling the police. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported during the encounter.

Vienna Police notified police in other jurisdictions about the carjacking, and the car was eventually found abandoned in Baltimore. Neither of the suspects have been located.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call MPO Juan Vazquez of Vienna Police at 703-255-6366.