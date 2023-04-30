VIENNA, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was wanted in Fairfax and Prince William Counties was arrested in the town of Vienna after leading officers on a chase in which he jumped out of a moving car and tried to enter several homes.

According to the Town of Vienna Police Department, just before 2:30 p.m. on April 18, an officer saw a vehicle which matched the description of one that was wanted for reckless driving. When the driver saw the officer, he took of, speeding through a parking lot and almost hitting several people.

A second officer responded to the area and saw the car in the traffic circle at the intersection of Locust Street and Park Street SE. The officer tried to stop the suspect but eventually lost sight of the car.

The suspect turned onto Moore Avenue SE, where an officer turned on his flashing lights and tried to pull him over. The suspect refused to stop, and jumped out of the moving car with a female passenger still inside. The car came to a stop when it crashed into another car that was parked.

The suspect continued to try to evade police on foot, and witnesses reported seeing him jump over several fences and trying to enter several homes. Another officer saw the suspect running through a front yard and ordered him to stop, but was ignored.

The suspect continued to enter homes in the area but was eventually caught by the officers and arrested. The suspect, identified as John Thomas Price IV, was wanted on six outstanding warrants in Prince William County and one outstanding warrant in Fairfax County.

Prince was charged with felony eluding police, felony destruction of property, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license stemming from a DUI incident and attempted unlawful entry. He is being held without bond.