PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia 18-year-old is behind bars, charged with abduction and burglary after an incident that occurred on Monday, July 4.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 18-year-old Courtney Lavonte Orange was arrested Monday night after he entered a home on the 13600 block of Lynn Street through the unlocked back door and flashed a firearm at two people inside – the person who called the police, and a 19-year-old woman.

When the person who called police was confronted with the gun by Orange, the caller ran from the home. Police said Orange then physically prevented the female victim from leaving the residence.

Eventually, the woman was able to separate from Orange, and left the home. Police said that Orange exited through the back door shortly after, where he was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police were able to recover the firearm, and learned it was a BB gun.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Orange is being held without bond.