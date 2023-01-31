ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince William County man who was convicted in federal court on drug charges after intentionally giving six people cocaine laced with fentanyl, causing all six to overdose, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Michael Brandon Vaughn gave six people cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party at an apartment in Fairfax County on Sept. 21, 2021. All six overdosed, one fatally.

Vaughn was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, after which police searched his home and car, finding around 60 grams of fentanyl powder and more than $13,500 in cash. Evidence presented at trial showed that Vaughn intentionally added the fentanyl to the cocaine.

On Sept. 21, 2022, Vaughn was found guilty of six counts of of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and seriously bodily injury and one count possession of 40 or more grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute. On Monday, Jan. 30, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.