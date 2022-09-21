PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, Prince William County Police investigators issued an arrest warrant for Christopher Alexis Hernandez, a resident of Manassas.

Hernandez turned himself into the police and was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to the release.

Police had been investigating Hernandez since March 31.

The result of the investigation by the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force showed that Hernandez possessed and distributed child pornography through social media networks via a mobile device between February and June 2022.

His bond was set at $5,000 in the case and Hernandez’s court date is pending.