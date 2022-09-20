PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been charged with malicious wounding after police say he was involved in an argument, during which he stabbed one of his family members.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 24-year-old Naqeebullah Sediqi got into an argument with one of his family members on Saturday, Sept. 17 at a home on the 15000 block of Duckling Place.

Officers responded to the Woodbridge-area home around 4 p.m., where police said they learned that Sediqi had stabbed a 19-year-old family member earlier in the day. Police said family members intervened and were able to separate the two.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police said an investigation led officers to find Sediqi near Neabsco Road. He was detained and later arrested without incident. Sediqi’s bond was set at $10,000, and his court date is pending.