LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man who police say was released from custody after a murder charge was dismissed was arrested in Georgia after charges were obtained for concealing a dead body.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Stone L. Colburn was in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center for a murder charge when, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the charge was dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney and he was released.

The next day, charges were obtained for concealment of a dead body and the Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet asking for help finding Colburn. That evening, Colburn was arrested in Chatham County, Georgia by Pooler Police officers.

