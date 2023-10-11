FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has charged a man with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a vehicle parked outside Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in April.

According to police, 36-year-old Eric Antonio Rubio was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero on Friday, Oct. 6, after forensic evidence was found linking him to her death.

At around 10:45 a.m. on April 13, Ochoa Guerrero was found unresponsive in her car, which was parked outside of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County. Ochoa Guerrero was pronounced dead at the scene and it was later determined that she had been shot.

33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found dead with a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of her car at Mount Vernon Hospital in Fairfax on April 13. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

Police say two men were captured by the hospital’s security cameras parking the vehicle in the hospital’s parking lot at 1:11 a.m. that day before being picked up in an SUV. Police later identified the men as 43-year-old David Littlefield and 36-year-old Eric Thompson of Virginia.

Police also determined that Rubio and 29-year-old Yuris Pineda Gallegos of Maryland were in the SUV that picked Littlefield and Thompson up from the hospital. All four were charged with concealing a dead body in May.

Police determined that Ochoa Guerrero was killed in a home on the 2500 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Huntington area of Fairfax County, but did not release any other information regarding the circumstances of her death.

In addition to the concealment of a dead body charge, Rubio is facing charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.