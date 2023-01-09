PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a teen, who died of an overdose in April.

Latae’veion Woods, 21, sold the pills to the 14-year-old, whose identity has been withheld, as percocets — another name for oxycodone — along with marijuana. In reality, the pills were fentanyl counterfeits, and five days after the sale, the teen was dead.

Medics responded to the teen’s home in Prince William County on April 26 as he suffered from the effects of an overdose and later died at a local hospital. Just two weeks later, on May 11, police arrested Woods at his home nearby, finding marijuana, fentanyl and several firearms.

As part of his plea agreement, Woods admitted to selling the “percs” — in reality counterfeit pills made with fentanyl — to the teen, with text messages recovered from his phone showing that he pushed the teen to sell the pills for a profit.

Text messages sent by the defendant to the victim in the week before he fatally overdosed. (Image from court documents)

An affidavit filed early in the case by a federal investigator revealed that on April 28, two days after the fatal overdose, Woods read a news report on the death of the victim and another teenager who overdosed around the same time.

Two minutes later, he sent a text message to the deceased victim, asking, “U good brodie?”

An analysis of the victim’s blood following his death revealed that he had a lethal quantity of fentanyl in his bloodstream, and that no other drugs or alcohol were present.

Woods now faces a minimum of one year in prison, but could face up to 40. He’s set to be sentenced by a judge at an upcoming hearing.