ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking.

According to a release by the Department of Justice, 24-year-old Keyshone Stephan Hogan, of Woodbridge, worked with a co-conspirator to distribute counterfeit pressed pills containing fentanyl from a hotel room in Manassas from November to early December 2021.

Hogan was arrested by police after he and his co-conspirator left the hotel room, and got into Hogan’s car in the parking lot. At the time of his arrest, court documents state Hogan was concealing a Glock in his waistband. Police also recovered more than 250 counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl from the car’s driver-side door and several boxes of ammunition from the trunk.

A search of the hotel room registered to Hogan revealed more than 14,000 counterfeit Percocet pills, which contained more than 1,500 grams of fentanyl in 14 plastic zipper bags, according to court documents. Several more guns were also found in the room – including two loaded mini Draco AK47 pistols and one loaded micro Draco AK47 pistol.

During his processing at the local jail, the DOJ release said Hogan was found hiding an additional 50 of the same counterfeit pills in his pants.

Hogan is scheduled to be sentenced on October 5. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years.