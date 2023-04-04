FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man is facing multiple charges after he led police on a late-night chase through three different counties earlier this week.

Virginia State Police attempted to pull over a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover that was driving on I-66 in Fauquier County just after 2 a.m. on Monday, April 3. At the time, the Land Rover was going 108 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The driver of the Land Rover, identified as 19-year-old William C. K. Hockman of Winchester, refused to pull over and instead kept driving, beginning a pursuit with police.

Hockman and police continued on I-66 eastward and went into Prince William County, then back into Fauquier County and into Warren County. At times, Hockman was driving 130 mph.

Eventually, the Land Rover hit a tire deflation device that a Front Royal Police officer had put down on Route 55. Hockman’s pursuit with police ended on the 130 block of 14th Street in Front Royal.

Hockman was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving by speed.

He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond.

No one was injured during the pursuit, but the Land Rover did hit a Fauquier County Sheriff deputy’s patrol car at one point.