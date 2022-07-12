FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 52 months in prison for conspiring to distribute up to 99 pounds of pills containing methamphetamine on the darknet, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Tyler Pham, of Fairfax, conspired to distribute between 15 and 45 kilograms of pills, which were advertised as Adderall, nationwide through the U.S. mail on darknet markets. The pills were found to have actually contained methamphetamine.

The DOJ said Pham went by “addy4cheap” on darknet markets known as the Empire Market and Cryptonia. Between August 2019 and December 2019, law enforcement agents conducted 20 controlled purchases from “addy4cheap” on both markets for a total of 767 peach tablets received, weighing approximately 268 grams total.

As of Nov. 7, 2019, “addy4cheap” had fulfilled 140 transactions on Cryptonia.

As of Dec. 10, 2019, “addy4cheap” had completed 3,665 sales on the Empire Market and received 2,568 reviews, the release by the DOJ stated. Based on these reviews, “addy4cheap” had received approximately $482,572.10 in sales for an approximate 44,872 pills sold.

The release states that search warrants were executed at the homes of Pham and his known co-conspirators where agents found more than 6,000 of the pills.

Six of Pham’s co-conspirators all previously pleaded guilty in connection to the conspiracy, according to the DOJ, and were sentenced to more than 13 years in prison combined.