FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after police say he sold fentanyl linked to the fatal overdose of a 26-year-old woman.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 34-year-old Reza Hashemi distributed over 400 grams of fentanyl across Northern Virginia between July of 2020 and June of 2021.

Hashemi was identified by police after the overdose death of a 22-year-old man in the Vienna area on Oct. 24, 2020. Hashemi admitted to selling pressed pills containing fentanyl to him, but refused to speak with investigators after finding out about his death.

Hashemi continued to sell fentanyl and on May 28, 2021, he sold about a gram to a 26-year-old woman who later died from accidental fentanyl poisoning.

According to court documents, on June 2, 2021, Hashemi sold a gram of fentanyl to a police informant and was later arrested. Hashemi was found with multiple controlled substances, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, when he was arrested.

Hashemi was sentenced on Wednesday, May 10.