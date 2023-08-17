ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A judge sentenced a 21-year-old Virginia man for producing child sexual abuse material of approximately 72 victims.

Anthony Benton, 21, of Manassas, was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to 16 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of children and receipt of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, authorities were made aware of Benton when he bought child sexual abuse material — including videos of a child appearing to be as young as five years old — over Telegram.

A residential search warrant was executed at Benton’s home, leading authorities to determine that Benton had used Omegle — a live video chat room program — to consistently produce child pornography since 2020.

“Benton engaged in sexual live video calls with approximately 1,000 girls ranging in age from 7 to 17 years old,” a release from the U.S. Department of Justice reads. “He screen-recorded and saved approximately 72 of those videos without the minor victims knowing. Within these videos, Benton can be seen texting a 10-year-old minor, deceiving her by saying he was 15 years old and then, when she revealed her age, promising their sexual conversation was, ‘[J]ust between us.'”

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse that was launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.