STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A moped driver was able to escape serious injury after a Mack Truck crashed into the back of the motorized scooter Sunday night.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the crash, located in the 1400 block of Warrenton Road, at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Police said a 2019 Mack Truck driving southbound on Warrenton Road had hit the rear end of a 2022 Honda moped that had been driving in front of it. The moped then became stuck in the bumper of the truck.

The driver of the moped, although shaken up, avoided serious injury. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with following too closely and released on a summons.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind drivers to drive carefully, and “leave ample distance from the vehicle in front of you.”