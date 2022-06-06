SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Police officer fatally shot a coyote that attacked and bit several people over the weekend. Authorities suspect the animal was rabid.

At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a wild coyote that had bitten three adults and two dogs at Lake Accotink Park. All three victims had non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attacks.

Animal Protection Police and Fairfax County Police officers immediately conducted a search of the area, closing down the park in the process. The search continued until sunset but the coyote was not located.

On Sunday morning, the coyote was spotted by community members who saw the coyote biting tires — police said this behavior was indicative of rabies.

Police resumed the search of the area later that morning. One officer had been searching a nearby wooded area when he was attacked by the coyote from behind. Police said the officer fired his weapon and killed the animal, cutting its attack short.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fairfax County Police reported that testing was being done on the animal to determine whether or not it was rabid.