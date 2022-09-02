ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Passengers traveling throughout the counties of Northern Virginia can look forward to free train fares along the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) lines during the month of September.

According to a release from VRE, the decision to suspend fares is intended to make VRE a more attractive and viable option for Metrorail riders during the closure of Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport.

“A fare-free September is also VRE’s way of saying thanks to those passengers who have stuck with us through the pandemic,” said VRE Operations Board Chair Margaret Franklin, “and it’s a wonderful way to celebrate VRE’s 30th anniversary.”

Systemwide fares will be suspended starting Saturday, Sept. 10, and, for some Blue Line stations, the suspension will last through October.

