RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia and the owner of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards are partnering on a proposed $2 billion entertainment and sports district with a new arena to move both teams to Alexandria.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Ted Leonsis, the owner of the teams and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, announced the public-private partnership Wednesday to build a 9-million-square-foot district on a 70-acre site in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood.

The tentative deal, which still needs approval at the local and state level, calls for development to start in 2025 and would give Virginia two professional sports teams that could be playing in the new arena as soon as 2028, per the governor’s office.

The site plan for the proposed sports and entertainment district in Alexandria, Virginia. (Courtesy of JBG SMITH)

“The Commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters, and over 30,000 new jobs – this is monumental,” Youngkin said in a statement.

The proposed district will be built along the Potomac River and have a venue for concerts, community gathering areas and space for offices, retail shops and residential units, Youngkin’s office said.

The project would also support about 30,000 jobs “over the next several decades,” per the governor.

Here’s what the governor’s office said the proposed project will include:

Global corporate headquarters for Monumental Sports & Entertainment

New arena for Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards

Wizards practice facility

Media studio

Performing arts venue

Expanded esports facility

Mixed-use development with new retail shops, restaurants, hotels and residential spaces

A rendering for the proposed sports and entertainment district in Alexandria, Virginia. (Courtesy of JBG SMITH)

The Virginia General Assembly will need to pass legislation to create an authority to issue bonds for the project. If approved, the new Virginia Sports and Entertainment Authority would own the land and building and enter a 40-year lease with Monumental Sports.

State lawmakers and local leaders could ultimately reject the project, but a bipartisan group of elected officials attended Wednesday’s announcement in Alexandria in support of the proposal.

And the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission, made up of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, voted unanimously Monday to back the plan.

Youngkin’s administration said the deal doesn’t include any upfront money from Virginia and won’t lead to tax increases to pay for the proposed project. Investments by Virginia and Alexandria will be paid back in full with the project’s incremental revenue, per Youngkin’s office.

Monumental Sports will invest $403 million and bonds issued by the authority will be repaid through the rent from Monumental, district naming rights, money from arena parking and incremental tax revenue from the arena and the first phase of the development.

The governor’s office said development of the new arena — which will come in the project’s first phase — and other phases are estimated to bring a combined $12 billion in economic impact for Virginia and Alexandria.

A rendering for the proposed sports and entertainment district in Alexandria, Virginia. (Courtesy of JBG SMITH)

The city of Alexandria will put $56 million towards the construction of the performing arts venue in partnership with Monumental, per the governor’s office. The city will also contribute $50 million toward developing underground parking for the proposed district.

The proposal would also include $110 million for site development and transportation improvements – which the governor’s office said will focus on transit, roadway, smart mobility and neighborhood protection – funded through the bonds.

Leonsis, the majority owner of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, said Monumental Sports will increase the investment in the Mystics and is excited about efforts to update Capital One Arena to be the team’s future home. The Wizards and Capitals play at Capital One Arena in D.C.

Hoping to keep the teams in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser introduced legislation that the D.C. City Council unanimously supported Tuesday to put $500 million towards modernizing the Capital One Arena.