FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Fairfax County Health Department assigned to Greenbriar East Elementary in Chantilly has been indicted on several charges related to stealing students’ medication, according to police.

The Fairfax County Police Department stated 45-year-old Jennifer Carpenter was responsible for managing and administering prescription medications to students during school. Fairfax Police detectives began investigating Carpenter on May 27 after a supervisor from the health department noticed discrepancies the amounts of several students’ medication.

Detectives determined Carpenter was falsifying documentation of the medication she was administering and believe she was giving sugar pills or over-the-counter medicine to students and keeping the real medication, which included Ritalin, Adderall and Focalin, for personal use.

Carpenter was indicted on seven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of possession of Ritalin and Adderall, one count of obtaining drugs by fraud or deceit and one count of unlawfully dispensing a drug in place of another without permission.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to anonymously call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477. Anonymous tipsters may receive a cash reward for information.