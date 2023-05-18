PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has released the names of the three people killed in a stabbing altercation that occurred in Northern Virginia earlier this week.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, officers responded to the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive in Woodbridge for a reported stabbing.

According to police, an altercation occurred between three family members resulting in a 38-year-old son — now identified as Nicholas Reams — stabbing his 71-year-old mother — identified as Sandra Reams — to death.

At one point during the encounter, police say Nicholas Reams and his 67-year-old father –identified as Rodney Reams — fought each other with a bayonet, resulting in fatal injuries for both.

Rodney Reams managed to contact police and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Sandra Reams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholas Reams was also taken to the hospital where he died. Police said they believe Nicholas Reams’ fatal injuries were not self-inflicted but inflicted by his father.

According to police, Nichols Reams is considered the primary aggressor in the incident. The Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate.