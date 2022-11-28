FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a man they say was last seen in the Annandale area of Fairfax County.

According to police, 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Braddock Road in the Annandale area. He is believed to be driving a 2016 Nissan Murano SUV with Virginia tags VTA 3272.

Photo: Virginia State Police

Lam stands around 5’7″ and weighs around 180 pounds. He has grey and black hair and brown eyes, he is believed to be wearing a dark grey polo with dark pants and brown and black shoes.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Lam or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-791-2131.