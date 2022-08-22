SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County on Sunday that left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, the crash happened on Aug. 21 at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when the driver suddenly tried to exit the highway, police said.

The Ford ran off the right side of the road and crash into an embankment. The small utility trailer that the Ford was hauling overturned from the impact, according to police.

Following the crash, police said the driver of the Ford, identified as 65-year-old Louin S. Coates, of Woodbridge, died at the scene from his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, a 13-year-old male, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.