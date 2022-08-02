SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a crash on Saturday night that resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver.

On July 30 at 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV along Route 3 (Plank Road) at Market Street. According to police, the driver of the 2003 Suzuki motorcycle, 21-year-old Domonique L. Johnson, of Fredericksburg, had been speeding west on Route 3 in the left lane.

According to a VSP press release, Johnson swerved to avoid slower-moving traffic, which caused him to crash into a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse driving westbound in the right lane.

Police said Johnson, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle upon the crash’s impact. He died at the crash scene from his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 33-year-old man from Locust Grove, and his three passengers, who were all wearing seatbelts, were not injured from the incident, according to VSP.