SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County.

According to police, deputies from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Woodstock Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Copp Road at around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 25 for a “report of a suicidal subject.”

When police arrived at the scene, the subject, identified as 64-year-old Sean McCormick, was already in an agitated state. Police established a perimeter around the scene and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

McCormick fired a gun several times from inside the home and then walked outside with the gun when he was shot by police. McCormick was taken to Winchester Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation and more information will be reported once available.