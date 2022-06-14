SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Friday, June 10 in Spotsylvania County.

Police said the crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. along Courthouse Road just south of Robert E. Lee Drive.

According to police, 33-year-old Albert P. Gregory III, of Spotsylvania, was driving a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle south along Courthouse Road when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 26-year-old woman from Partlow, Va.

Gregory died at the scene as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Suburban was left with minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation, and speed is considered a factor in the crash.