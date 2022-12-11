FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying and locating a hit-and-run driver who they say killed a man working on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County.

According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

On the morning of Friday, Dec. 9, state police announced that they found the car the man is believed to have been hit by in a parking garage in Fairfax. The car was sporting temporary tags that police say did not belong to it.

Police did not find the driver in the area in which the car was found. Anyone who may know the identity of the driver or has information related to this incident is asked to call state police at 703-803-0026.