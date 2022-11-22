ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and the Alexandria Police Department are asking for help finding a man who suffers from a cognitive impairment which poses a threat to his safety.

According to police, 65-year-old Djean Edwards was last seen walking on the 5000 block of Seminary Road in Alexandria in the afternoon on Monday, Nov. 21. Edwards is a 5’11” Black man who weighs around 180 pounds and has brown eyes.

Edwards is believed to be wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue and black coat, a black wool hat and red, white and black converse sneakers. He walks with a noticeable limp, according to police.

Edwards has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety, according to police. Anyone who believes they may have seen Edwards or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.