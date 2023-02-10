STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is looking for a driver who shot at another car on a major interstate in Stafford County on Thursday evening.

At 7:32 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, a Mercedes sedan was driving on I-95 northbound when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled alongside the Mercedes. Police said the Toyota’s driver then fired several shots at the Mercedes before speeding away.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has information about the silver Toyota Corolla and its driver should contact the State Police at 540-891-4108 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.