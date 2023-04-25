Virginia State Police is assisting the Fairfax County Police Department in a search for a missing 80-year-old woman. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is assisting the Fairfax County Police Department in a search for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Celima H. Richardson was last seen leaving her residence on Strathmeade Street in Fairfax around 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24. She may possibly be driving a gold 1999 Toyota Corolla with a Virginia license plate that reads “YUN-9410.”

Police describe Richardson as a 5-foot-2-inch-tall white woman weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair. She may be wearing blue jeans, a tan jacket and brown shoes.

According to police, Richardson “suffers from a cognitive impairment and [her] disappearance poses a credible threat to [her] health and safety.”

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.