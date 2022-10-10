FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a Fairfax woman who was last seen walking away from her Reston home at 2 a.m.

Police said 74-year-old Rabieb Tandee Palmer was possibly wearing a red and white pinstripe sweater, black pants and blue or purple New Balance shoes when she went missing in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 10.

She was described by police as a white woman around 5-foot-1-inch tall and weighing around 115 pounds, with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen in the Gatesmeadow Way area.

Palmer has a cognitive impairment that poses a credible threat to her health and safety, according to state police. Anyone with information on Palmer is asked to contact Virginia State Police, or the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2233.