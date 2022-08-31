FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County last week.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, state troopers were contacted by a victim who claimed their vehicle had been shot at by the driver of a blue Honda Civic. According to police, both vehicles had been traveling northbound on I-495 near the Little River Turnpike East exit.

Both vehicles then pulled over on the shoulder o the exit ramp and the driver of the Honda reportedly stepped out of his vehicle. According to police, the Honda driver fired several more rounds at the victim’s vehicle before returning to his car and speeding away.

Police reported that neither the victim nor their vehicle was hit during the shootings.

The Honda Civic is believed to be a blue, two-door 2010 model with the Virginia license plate: TWW 9398. A captured image of the vehicle has been provided below:

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said they are still working to piece together the initial interaction between the two vehicles on I-495.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.