FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after his cruiser was hit by a tractor-trailer in Fauquier County.

According to Virginia State Police, just after 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, a State Police trooper was watching traffic while sitting in his cruiser in a crossover on Route 29 near Meetze Road.

The trooper saw a traffic violation take place and began to pull forward into the roadway, according to police. While he was doing so, the driver of a tractor-trailer heading south went from the right lane to the left lane and ran into the cruiser.

The trooper was taken to Fauquier Health with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.