FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Reston woman is in custody after police say she dropped her children off at a stranger’s home and never returned.

According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening.

Police said she left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.

The next day, Herndon Police posted a photo of the children on their Twitter page asking for help locating the mother and later identified her as 24-year-old Paola Alejandra Salinas Padilla on Reston.

Salinas Padilla was arrested and charged with two felony counts of abuse and neglect of a child. She is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.