FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.

Frye died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the car, 18-year-old Seth D. Hewitt, of Bealeton, was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police say he was also wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation.