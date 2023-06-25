UPDATE: According to VSP, Nguyen has been located and is safe.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help finding a missing Fairfax County woman.

According to VSP, 49-year-old Hoa Thanh Nguyen was last seen on security camera footage leaving her home near the intersection of Franconia Road and Van Dorn Street in the Franconia area of Fairfax at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

Nguyen is believed to be traveling in the direction of Clermont Park on foot. Nguyen stands about 4;10″ and weighs around 110 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes — and is believed to be wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored jeans and black slippers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Nguyen is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.