Wei-Chi Thomas Yang (Photo: Virginia State Police)

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing Arlington man.

According to police, 74-year-old Wei-Chi Thomas Yang was last seen around noon on Sept. 26 on Sandalwood Court in Fairfax County. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a green sweatshirt, white sneakers and glasses.

Yang has a scar on the bridge of his nose, stands about 5’9″, weighs around 160 pounds and answers to the name “Thomas.” Yang is believed to be driving a brown 2011 Honda Accord with Virginia tags XDU-3196.

Yang has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety. Anyone who believes they may have seen Yang or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Arlington Police at 703-558-2222.