PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County police are searching for a suspect wanted for assault and battery of a police officer at a Walmart in Manassas.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers responded to the Walmart on Liberia Avenue to investigate a shoplifting incident.

According to police, store security personnel detained a man — identified as 24-year-old Stanton Theodore Jones of Alexandria — after he was observed putting items into a backpack and allegedly attempting to exit the store without paying.

While police officers investigated the incident, Jones reportedly provided false information. When officers attempted to take Jones into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest and pushed himself into an officer who fell over as a result, according to police. Jones then ran away from the store, the officer reported minor injuries.

Following an investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Jones who is wanted for assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, shoplifting and providing a false identity to law enforcement.

Attempts to locate Jones have been unsuccessful.

Stanton Theodore Jones (Courtesy of Prince William Police Department)

Jones is described as a 5-foot 5-inches tall Black male, weighing about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip online here.