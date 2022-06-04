Rupe

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man and woman in Stafford were both arrested after being caught with drugs and outstanding warrants.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was at a 7-Eleven on Orville Road when he noticed a woman, identified as 44-year-old Michelle Rupe, asleep in a vehicle parked at a fuel pump. He then saw a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs approach the vehicle.

Nail

Rupe was found to have an outstanding warrant for probation violation in Spotsylvania and the man, identified as 52-year-old Douglas Nail, was wanted on Capias warrants in Spotsylvania as well as Stafford and Fredericksburg. Suspected controlled substances and paraphernalia were found in their vehicle as well.

Rupe and Nail were both arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled paraphernalia and public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.