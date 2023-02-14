STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A wanted Spotsylvania woman was arrested after police say she stole candy from a Walmart and led deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in Stafford.

Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart located at 11 Village Parkway on Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:15 p.m., for a larceny.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was reported for shoplifting over $600 of merchandise. When confronted, the suspect, later identified as Dawn Lewis, abandoned all of the items except for three heart-shaped boxes of candy.

The suspect fled in a Mercedes C30 before being stopped near a rest area on I-95 South.

Lewis fled in a grey Mercedes C30, eventually located southbound on Warrenton Road. It was at that time, she told a passenger in the vehicle, “I’m going to jail.”

Deputies attempted a traffic stop near Commerce Parkway, but Lewis passed through a red light. The pursuit continued onto I-95 South at speeds up to 86 mph before deputies orchestrated a rolling roadblock procedure near a rest area.

After being taken into custody, it was found that Lewis was wanted in Fredericksburg for grand larceny and in Spotsylvania for shoplifting. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office added felony eluding police, driving with a suspended license and petit larceny to her list of charges.

Lewis is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.