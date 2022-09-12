FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has released more information about the investigation that led to the arrest of a 42-year-old Herndon man in connection to a series of indecent exposure incidents along the Washington and Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail — and revealed that he is facing additional charges.

According to police, detectives learned 42-year-old Juan Rodriguez Alfaro of Herndon was wanted in Suffolk County, New York, on outstanding warrants for attempted rape and sexual assault. Believing Alfaro could be involved with recent incidents of indecent exposure and assault on the W&OD Trail in Fairfax and other trails, police immediately began tracking his whereabouts.

On the night of Thursday, Sept. 8, detectives found Rodriguez at a business on the 1000 block of Elden Street in Herndon and arrested him for the outstanding warrants. Following his arrest, Rodriguez was charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

On Friday, Sept. 9, Herndon Police detectives provided a video of an indecent exposure incident that happened on Aug. 14 on a trail near Woodland Grove Place. From the video, it was determined by police that Rodriguez approached the victim while naked from the waist down, masturbated and ran away.

That same day, detectives searched Rodriguez’s home in Herndon and found evidence linking him to indecent exposure incidents that took place on July 20 on the 2000 block of Monaghan Drive, Aug. 14 non the 12900 block of Centre Park Circle and Aug. 18 on the W&OD Trail near Fairfax County Parkway. After the search, detectives obtained charges stemming from these incidents which include indecent exposure, peeping, unlawful entry and obscene sexual display.

Detectives are still reviewing evidence and working to determine if Rodriguez is involved in any other incidents. People living in the Herndon area or near walking trails are asked to review security camera footage for any suspicious activity. Anyone with information related to any of these incidents is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800, option 3.