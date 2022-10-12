Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to the incident is asked to call Waynesboro Police at 540-942-6675.

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating someone they say fired several shots towards homes in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street around 1:37 of Tuesday, Oct. 11.

It was determined that an unknown person fired multiple shots from the street, hitting some homes in the area. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to the incident is asked to call Waynesboro Police at 540-942-6675.