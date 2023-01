WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery took place at Waynesboro Tobacco and Vape on the 400 block of Tiffany Drive at around 9:40 on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Photo: Waynesboro Police

The suspect is described as a white male. Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Michael Dozier at 540-942-6786.