Police in Waynesboro are asking for help finding the man pictured, who they say is a shoplifting suspect. (Photo: Waynesboro Police)

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a shoplifting suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man with a grey goatee, wearing a black Carhartt beanie and black North Face hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who believes they recognize the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Waynesboro Police at 540-942-6675.