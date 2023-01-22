FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Winchester man is facing several charges, including felonies, after police say he led troopers on a chase with speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

According to Virginia State Police, at around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, state troopers tried to stop a Chevrolet truck heading south on Route 37 in Frederick County for speeding. The driver of the truck refused to stop and the troopers began to chase him.

The troopers followed the driver onto Route 50, Route 522 and back to Route 37 heading north, where he crossed the median and began driving in the southbound travel lanes. The driver then crossed back into the northbound lanes and as he tried to go back across the median, a state trooper struck him with his cruiser in an attempt to stop him from doing so.

The driver continued heading north and eventually ran off the left side of the road onto the median and hit a guardrail. The driver, identified as 44-year-old John P. Scaperotto of Winchester, was arrested and taken to Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. One trooper sustained minor injuries during the chase.

Scaperotto has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a schedule I or II drug, one felony count of eluding police and one felony count of assaulting police. He has also been charged with reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, driving with a fictitious vehicle registration, driving an uninsured vehicle, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop at a red light, driving without a seatbelt and littering.