ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A wanted fugitive who was on the run for five days after he escaped from a state prison in Wisconsin was arrested Friday by police officers in Alexandria, Virginia.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers from the department’s Community Assistance Safety Team were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle on Friday, Sept. 15. Using License Plate Reader technology, the officers were able to locate the vehicle and arrest the driver.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Dustin Bone, a wanted fugitive who escaped from Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center, just outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, Sept. 11.

Bone had been at the state prison since 2016, when he was sentenced to seven years from an armed robbery conviction.

“This arrest is a great example of how we use the newest technology tools in our continued effort to keep our community safe,” said Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes.

Bone is now being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria.