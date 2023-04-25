PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said an officer had minor injuries after a woman who was at the center of a traffic stop Monday bit the officer.

The Prince William County Police Department said the officer was on patrol near Vint Hill Road and Fitzgerald Way in the Bristow area around 10:25 p.m. The officer tried to stop a speeding car which police said Fatima Kahn, 18, of Nokesville was driving.

The department said Kahn slowed down, then stopped. The officer made contact with Kahn. During the exchange, police said Kahn refused to follow the officer’s directives, grabbed the officer, and bit the officer’s arm.

Eventually, Kahn got out of the vehicle, and the officer took her into custody.

Prince William County police said he faces three charges: assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and eluding.