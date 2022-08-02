PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was arrested at a Manassas medical facility after police say she assaulted an officer Monday morning.

Prince William County officers responded to the UVA Prince William Medical Center, located at 8700 Sudley Road in Manassas, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1. Police said Malkia Dannelle Alexander, 37, was in custody at the facility and had begun kicking the bed and attempting to damage the room.

When officers entered the room, police said Alexander spat on one of the officers, and then spat on an officer again as police attempted to resecure her. Police were then able to resecure her without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Alexander was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Her court date is pending and she is currently being held without bond.