MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in custody after police say she robbed a gas station in Manassas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to an Exxon gas station at 7113 Sudley Road in Manassas at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 to investigate a shoplifting.

The suspect, identified as Zhane Inez Preston, entered the store and attempted to purchase alcohol. When Preston was informed by the employee that the sale could not be completed, a verbal altercation ensued.

Preston then threw a drink on the station employee and grabbed their neck, leaving several scratches. Preston was pushed by the employee before leaving the store with the unpurchased item. Both separated and police were then contacted.

Prince William County Police said Preston eventually returned to the store where officers detained her without incident. She is being charged with robbery and shoplifting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to www.pwcva.gov/policetip